Preparing strawberries and brambles for winter

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published November 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
We’re still savoring apple season, but now is the time to think ahead to future tasty fruits. On this Horticulture Day, we dig into how to prepare your strawberry beds and berry brambles for the winter months. We cover why winter mulch matters, when to apply it and the best materials to use.

For brambles, we look back at the 2025 season — from winter damage to disease issues — and explain what to do before the cold arrives. We also hear from listeners on all things berries and other growing particulars.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
