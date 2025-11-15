Preparing strawberries and brambles for winter

We’re still savoring apple season, but now is the time to think ahead to future tasty fruits. On this Horticulture Day, we dig into how to prepare your strawberry beds and berry brambles for the winter months. We cover why winter mulch matters, when to apply it and the best materials to use.

For brambles, we look back at the 2025 season — from winter damage to disease issues — and explain what to do before the cold arrives. We also hear from listeners on all things berries and other growing particulars.

