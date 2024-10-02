Iowans to vote on conservation funding

In the last 20 years, ballot bond measures have become the norm for Iowa's larger counties to fund conservation initiatives including water quality, natural resources restoration, and park and trail projects. The Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, which was approved by Iowa voters in 2010, has stayed empty due to inaction by the Iowa Legislature.

Polk County Conservation Director Rich Leopold shares what two successful bond measures have accomplished since they were passed in 2012 and 2021. Then, Jim Pease of Story County Conservation and Brad Freidhof of Johnson County Conservation share their intentions for the bond measures on their counties' ballots this November election. This is Story County's first attempt at passing a conservation measure, and Johnson County previously passed a measure in 2008.

Guests:

