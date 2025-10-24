© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Learning about life with autism

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Back in April, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised exhaustive studies to identify any environmental factors that may cause autism. He also made comments that many people in the autism community said were offensive. Now many welcome an investment in science-based research, but at the same time, fear the rise of disinformation and stigma.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, a pediatrician who works with a range of patients with autism helps us understand autism spectrum disorder, why diagnosis is more common today, and what we know about possible causes. Then Iowans in the autism community share their thoughts and experiences.

Guests:

  • Dr. Kristin Sohl, MD, Missouri-based pediatrician, member American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Tyler Leech, founder of the Barefoot Autism Challenge
  • Wendy Andersen, mother and board member, Autism Society of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa health insurancepublic health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content