Learning about life with autism

Back in April, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised exhaustive studies to identify any environmental factors that may cause autism. He also made comments that many people in the autism community said were offensive. Now many welcome an investment in science-based research, but at the same time, fear the rise of disinformation and stigma.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, a pediatrician who works with a range of patients with autism helps us understand autism spectrum disorder, why diagnosis is more common today, and what we know about possible causes. Then Iowans in the autism community share their thoughts and experiences.

Guests:

