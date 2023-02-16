© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A new poetry collection from 'Deej' and a farewell to Greg Brown

By Charity Nebbe,
Karen ImpolaCaitlin TroutmanKatherine Perkins
Published February 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Award winning poet and activist DJ Savarese has a new poetry collection called Swoon. Savarese is autistic and non-speaking- but he is a powerful communicator. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with Savarese about his poetry and his activism.

Plus teacher and co-founder of the 1619 Freedom School Sheritta Stokes discusses the Black Men Read program in her school district, and folk musician Greg Brown reflects on his long career ahead of a two-day series of retirement performances at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City.

Guests:

  • DJ Savarese, poet and activist
  • Sheritta Stokes, teacher and co-founder of the 1619 Freedom School
  • Greg Brown, folk singer-songwriter, guitarist and Iowan
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingpoetryRace
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Karen Impola
Karen Impola is the host of IPR's The Folk Tree
See stories by Karen Impola
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Related Content