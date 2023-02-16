A new poetry collection from 'Deej' and a farewell to Greg Brown
Award winning poet and activist DJ Savarese has a new poetry collection called Swoon. Savarese is autistic and non-speaking- but he is a powerful communicator. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with Savarese about his poetry and his activism.
Plus teacher and co-founder of the 1619 Freedom School Sheritta Stokes discusses the Black Men Read program in her school district, and folk musician Greg Brown reflects on his long career ahead of a two-day series of retirement performances at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City.
Guests:
- DJ Savarese, poet and activist
- Sheritta Stokes, teacher and co-founder of the 1619 Freedom School
- Greg Brown, folk singer-songwriter, guitarist and Iowan