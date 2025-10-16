Ruth Harkin shares how she broke ceilings with humor and heart in her memoir

Ruth Harkin is best known as the wife of longtime U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, but she has an impressive legacy all her own — in fact, she was the first in her family elected to public office. Harkin recently published her memoir, When My Husband Ran For President and Other Short Stories.

Then, Brandon Dean, University of Iowa religious studies professor, joins the program to share what we can learn about history by reading gravestones. His annual cemetery walk takes place Saturday, Nov. 1 from 1:45-2:45 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Sept. 4, 2024 and Oct. 30, 2024.

Guests:

