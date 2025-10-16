© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Ruth Harkin shares how she broke ceilings with humor and heart in her memoir

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Ruth Harkin is best known as the wife of longtime U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, but she has an impressive legacy all her own — in fact, she was the first in her family elected to public office. Harkin recently published her memoir, When My Husband Ran For President and Other Short Stories.

Then, Brandon Dean, University of Iowa religious studies professor, joins the program to share what we can learn about history by reading gravestones. His annual cemetery walk takes place Saturday, Nov. 1 from 1:45-2:45 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City.

Portions of this episode were originally produced Sept. 4, 2024 and Oct. 30, 2024.

Guests:

  • Ruth Harkin, author of When My Husband Ran For President and other Short Stories
  • Brandon Dean, religious studies professor, University of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa HistoryAuthor interviewsBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content