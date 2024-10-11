'Nightbitch' captures motherhood on the big screen

In her debut novel, Nightbitch, Rachel Yoder captures motherhood's extreme highs and lows, telling the story of a mother struggling to cope with the social isolation and loss of her independent identity. That book is now a major motion picture starring Amy Adams, and on this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Yoder and director of the film Marielle Heller.

Then, Wade Fowler gained a following as the Millennial Stone Cleaner — a name under which he posts videos of himself restoring gravestones and telling the stories of the often long-forgotten deceased. He speaks with Nebbe about why he's drawn to this area of restoration and the emotions his work often evokes in his followers.

Guests:

