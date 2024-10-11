© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Nightbitch' captures motherhood on the big screen

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published October 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In her debut novel, Nightbitch, Rachel Yoder captures motherhood's extreme highs and lows, telling the story of a mother struggling to cope with the social isolation and loss of her independent identity. That book is now a major motion picture starring Amy Adams, and on this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Yoder and director of the film Marielle Heller.

Then, Wade Fowler gained a following as the Millennial Stone Cleaner — a name under which he posts videos of himself restoring gravestones and telling the stories of the often long-forgotten deceased. He speaks with Nebbe about why he's drawn to this area of restoration and the emotions his work often evokes in his followers.

Guests:

  • Marielle Heller, director of Nightbitch, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and more, screenwriter and actress
  • Rachel Yoder, author of Nightbitch
  • Wade Fowler, known as the Millenial Stone Cleaner
