© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The 2026 All Iowa Reads picks are here!

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published October 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When school librarian Amanda Jones spoke up at a public hearing in defense of intellectual freedom, she became the target of a well-orchestrated and well-funded online smear campaign. She has not backed down. Jones new book, That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America, describes her fight against censorship.

Plus, Iowa librarians reveal the 2026 picks for All Iowa Reads.

Part of this episode was originally produced in October 2024.

Guests:

  • Amanda Jones, educator and author, That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America
  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator for the State Library of Iowa, member of the youth All Iowa Reads selection committee
  • Mike Jorgensen, adult services librarian for the Coralville Public Library, member of the adult All Iowa Reads selection committee
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingEducationPreK-12 schools
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content