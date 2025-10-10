The 2026 All Iowa Reads picks are here!
When school librarian Amanda Jones spoke up at a public hearing in defense of intellectual freedom, she became the target of a well-orchestrated and well-funded online smear campaign. She has not backed down. Jones new book, That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America, describes her fight against censorship.
Plus, Iowa librarians reveal the 2026 picks for All Iowa Reads.
Part of this episode was originally produced in October 2024.
Guests:
- Amanda Jones, educator and author, That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America
- Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth service coordinator for the State Library of Iowa, member of the youth All Iowa Reads selection committee
- Mike Jorgensen, adult services librarian for the Coralville Public Library, member of the adult All Iowa Reads selection committee