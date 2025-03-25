Jane Goodall and our part in bettering the world

Through her groundbreaking study of chimpanzees, Jane Goodall transformed our understanding of what it means to be human. For the past forty years, she has been traveling the world to educate and inspire people to protect the planet On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe spoke with Goodall ahead of her recent Iowa visit.

But first, the Iowa Faith and Climate Network is hosting the 2025 Called to Climate Action Conference to bring together people who care about climate change and are rooted in faith. Nebbe speaks with executive director Irene Demaris, Mennonite USA climate justice coordinator Karla Stoltzfus Detweiler and keynote speaker Rev. Melanie Mullen, the Episcopal Church's director of Reconciliation, Justice & Creation Care.

Guests:

