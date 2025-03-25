© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Jane Goodall and our part in bettering the world

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published March 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Through her groundbreaking study of chimpanzees, Jane Goodall transformed our understanding of what it means to be human. For the past forty years, she has been traveling the world to educate and inspire people to protect the planet On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe spoke with Goodall ahead of her recent Iowa visit.

But first, the Iowa Faith and Climate Network is hosting the 2025 Called to Climate Action Conference to bring together people who care about climate change and are rooted in faith. Nebbe speaks with executive director Irene Demaris, Mennonite USA climate justice coordinator Karla Stoltzfus Detweiler and keynote speaker Rev. Melanie Mullen, the Episcopal Church's director of Reconciliation, Justice & Creation Care.

Guests:

  • Irene DeMaris, executive director, Iowa Faith and Climate Network
  • Karla Stoltzfus Detweiler, climate justice coordinator, Mennonite USA
  • Rev. Melanie Mullen, director of Reconciliation, Justice & Creation Care, Episcopal Church
  • Jane Goodall, zoologist and primatologist
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
