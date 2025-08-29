© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How gender impacts success in education

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published August 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
When it comes to school, boys — particularly boys of color — are being left behind.

In K-12 schools, girls are on average more successful at school than boys, and 47% of U.S. women ages 25 to 34 have a bachelor's degree, compared with 37% of men, according to Pew Research Center.

Kenny Gaskin, an elementary teacher at Hillis Elementary School in Des Moines, discusses why he pursued education and how he approaches disparities for boys and girls in the classroom.

Then we talk with psychologist Matt Englar-Carlson about how girls and women have outpaced boys and men in K-12 and post-secondary education. Englar-Carlson is on American Psychological Association's task force on boys in school.

Later in the hour, Daniel Jean of Montclair State University seeks to give lower-income men the same support for higher education that he was given when he was young. Jean co-founded the Male Enrollment and Graduation Alliance, which focuses on improving male student outcomes from prospects to alumni.

This episode was originally produced in April 2025.

Guests:

  • Kenny Gaskin, fourth grade teacher, Hillis Elementary School
  • Matt Englar-Carlson, professor of counseling, California State University, Fullerton
  • Daniel Jean, associate provost for educational opportunity and success programs, Montclair State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
