© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to live lightly on our planet during a time of uncertainty

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Tamara Dean spent fifteen years homesteading, living off the land in Wisconsin's Driftless Area. She and her husband built a house, grew their own food and learned a lot. That included some hard lessons about the challenges that threaten the land, the environment and people who live there. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we'll talk with Tamara Dean, author of Shelter and Storm: At Home in the Driftless, a collection of essays inspired by her time in the Driftless.

Then, we remember poet and LGBTQ+ icon Andrea Gibson. Gibson was one of the best known spoken word poets in the nation. They published many books, released several albums, won numerous awards and was named the Poet Laurate of Colorado in 2023. Gibson identified as gender queer, and their poetry was often centered on gender norms, politics and social justice. They were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, and that influenced their work in profound ways. We'll listen back to a conversation recorded in 2018, when Gibson published their collection, Lord of the Butterflies.

Portions of this episode were originally produced on Nov. 20, 2018.

Guests:

  • Tamara Dean, author Shelter and Storm
  • Andrea Gibson, poet
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingpoetryIowaLGBTQ
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content