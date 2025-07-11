© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Celebrating the 33rd annual Iowa Municipal Band Festival

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published July 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The sun is shining, the days are long and in many Iowa towns that means it’s time to strike up the band. There are over 100 municipal and community bands in the state of Iowa. It’s a long, proud, musical tradition.

On today's Talk of Iowa, we'll preview the 33rd annual Iowa Municipal Band Festival on Saturday, July 12 at the Herman Park Pavilion in Boone. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Chris Truckenmiller, director of the Boone Municipal Band and Steve Shanley, director of the Cedar Rapids Municipal Band, along with Dale Schoening, chair of the Iowa Municipal Band Festival Committee.

Then, we talk with musicians Walter and Wagner Caldas, known as the Brazilian Twins. After living in Iowa for 20 years, the twins are moving back to Brazil to be closer to their families. They promise that this is not a final "goodbye" to Iowa, as they plan to tour stateside in the future and they're playing farewell concerts in Madrid and Waterloo this week.

Guests:

  • Chris Truckenmiller, director, Boone Municipal Band and high school band teacher, Boone Community School District
  • Steve Shanley, conductor, Cedar Rapids Municipal Band and Pearl M. Taylor professor of music, Coe College
  • Dale Shoening, chair, Iowa Municipal Band Festival Committee
  • Walter and Wagner Caldas, Brazilian Twins, aka B2wins
Tags
Talk of Iowa Performing ArtsIowa musiciansLive music eventsIowaCommunity events
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
