Celebrating the 33rd annual Iowa Municipal Band Festival

The sun is shining, the days are long and in many Iowa towns that means it’s time to strike up the band. There are over 100 municipal and community bands in the state of Iowa. It’s a long, proud, musical tradition.

On today's Talk of Iowa, we'll preview the 33rd annual Iowa Municipal Band Festival on Saturday, July 12 at the Herman Park Pavilion in Boone. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Chris Truckenmiller, director of the Boone Municipal Band and Steve Shanley, director of the Cedar Rapids Municipal Band, along with Dale Schoening, chair of the Iowa Municipal Band Festival Committee.

Then, we talk with musicians Walter and Wagner Caldas, known as the Brazilian Twins. After living in Iowa for 20 years, the twins are moving back to Brazil to be closer to their families. They promise that this is not a final "goodbye" to Iowa, as they plan to tour stateside in the future and they're playing farewell concerts in Madrid and Waterloo this week.

Guests:

