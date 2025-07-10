Iowa museum shows the racist items that were once common in American homes

An honest look at American history reveals a long record of racial inequality — a legacy that continues to shape our culture.

On today's Talk of Iowa, we visit the African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids to view their exhibit "Racist Things: Hateful Imagery in the American Home." It delves into the roots of how racist and stereotypical views of Black people came to be a mainstay in advertising and domesticity in American households from the mid-19th to mid-20th centuries, with examples that linger in present day. Host Charity Nebbe talks with curator Felicite Wolfe about the exhibit, which will be on display through September 2025.

Then, we'll hear from artist Jean Berry and filmmaker Steve Berry about their upcoming film screening and auction. They will present a retrospective film screening of Steve's works that center on church and religion and an exhibit and silent auction of his mother Jean's work; the theme is 'Take it to the Church.' This event will take place on July 20, from 3-5 p.m. at the Fort Des Moines Chapel.

