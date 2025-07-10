© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa museum shows the racist items that were once common in American homes

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

An honest look at American history reveals a long record of racial inequality — a legacy that continues to shape our culture.

On today's Talk of Iowa, we visit the African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids to view their exhibit "Racist Things: Hateful Imagery in the American Home." It delves into the roots of how racist and stereotypical views of Black people came to be a mainstay in advertising and domesticity in American households from the mid-19th to mid-20th centuries, with examples that linger in present day. Host Charity Nebbe talks with curator Felicite Wolfe about the exhibit, which will be on display through September 2025.

Then, we'll hear from artist Jean Berry and filmmaker Steve Berry about their upcoming film screening and auction. They will present a retrospective film screening of Steve's works that center on church and religion and an exhibit and silent auction of his mother Jean's work; the theme is 'Take it to the Church.' This event will take place on July 20, from 3-5 p.m. at the Fort Des Moines Chapel.

Guests:

  • Felicite Wolfe, curator and collections manager, African American Museum of Iowa
  • Jean Berry, artist
  • Steve Berry, filmmaker
Tags
Talk of Iowa IowaRacial JusticeArtHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content