Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa's first transgender state representative shares her story

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Last November, Rep. Aime Wichtendahl, D-Hiawatha, became the first transgender person elected to the Iowa Statehouse. She has just completed her first session in the house, a session that included the removal of gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Code. On today's Talk of Iowa, she shares her story.

Then, we hear from artist and puppet maker Brant Bollman. Two years ago, he founded Uplifting Puppet Company, a nonprofit arts group designed to bring people together, build community and inspire creativity through the magic of puppetry. On June 21, he’ll have a puppet-making booth at Pride in the Alley, Oskaloosa’s first-ever Pride Event. On July 11, he’ll be participating in the Magic of the Night Lantern Parade in the Drake Neighborhood of Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Rep. Aime Wichtendahl, D-Hiawatha
  • Brant Bollman, creative director of Uplifting Puppet Company, director of Theatre Arts at William Penn University
Talk of Iowa PoliticsGender and Gender IssuesArt
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
