Iowa's first transgender state representative shares her story

Last November, Rep. Aime Wichtendahl, D-Hiawatha, became the first transgender person elected to the Iowa Statehouse. She has just completed her first session in the house, a session that included the removal of gender identity from the Iowa Civil Rights Code. On today's Talk of Iowa, she shares her story.

Then, we hear from artist and puppet maker Brant Bollman. Two years ago, he founded Uplifting Puppet Company, a nonprofit arts group designed to bring people together, build community and inspire creativity through the magic of puppetry. On June 21, he’ll have a puppet-making booth at Pride in the Alley, Oskaloosa’s first-ever Pride Event. On July 11, he’ll be participating in the Magic of the Night Lantern Parade in the Drake Neighborhood of Des Moines.

Guests:

