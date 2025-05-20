© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
The Amana Colonies banned, then embraced, baseball in the early 20th century

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani Gehr
Published May 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Known as America's favorite pastime, the sport of baseball was once believed to be one the Amana Colonies' greatest challenges.

Founded in 1855, the Amana Colonies in southeast Iowa were dedicated to religious faith and communal living. Baseball was originally deemed to be too worldly for the community, and was banned until 1928. Historian Monys Hagan shares how the Amana youth eventually earned the elders' tolerance of baseball and it became the community's pastime, until its decline in popularity in the 1980. The story is chronicled in her book The Worldly Game: The Story of Baseball in the Amana Colonies.

Later in the episode, the Iowa Watercolor Society was founded in 1977 by a small group of watercolor artists. Today it boasts a community of over 150 members both in and outside the state. IWS President Jean Weiner shares how a once-forgotten love of watercolor painting in her youth was reignited by a life-saving surgery.

This episode was originally produced May 2, 2024.

Guests:

  • Monys Hagan, author and emerita professor, Metropolitan State University of Denver
  • Jean Weiner, president, Iowa Watercolor Society
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
