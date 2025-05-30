© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
This Iowa City nonprofit seeks to democratize bicycling

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Iowa City Bike Library seeks to make bicycling accessible to everyone. On this episode we learn about two of their programs - Cycling Without Age at the Bike Library, and Mujeres En Bicis, or Women on Bikes.

Later in the episode, comedian and actor Matt Walsh is best known for his Emmy-nominated role of Mike McLintock on the show "Veep." He's also one of the founding members of the Upright Citizens Brigade improv comedy troupe and he will be performing as part of the Bluebird Improv collective in Iowa City May 31.

Guests:

  • Michelle Voss, co-founder, Cycling Without Age at the Bike Library
  • Aliese Gingerich, lead volunteer and translator, Mujeres En Bici
  • Mayte Flores, Iowa City resident and Mujeres En Bici participant
  • Matt Walsh, actor, comedian
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
