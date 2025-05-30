This Iowa City nonprofit seeks to democratize bicycling

The Iowa City Bike Library seeks to make bicycling accessible to everyone. On this episode we learn about two of their programs - Cycling Without Age at the Bike Library, and Mujeres En Bicis, or Women on Bikes.

Later in the episode, comedian and actor Matt Walsh is best known for his Emmy-nominated role of Mike McLintock on the show "Veep." He's also one of the founding members of the Upright Citizens Brigade improv comedy troupe and he will be performing as part of the Bluebird Improv collective in Iowa City May 31.

Guests:

