© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The future of national history day in Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published May 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Life is often stressful and overwhelming, particularly when the world around us is chaotic and unpredictable. Becky Schmooke, a mindfulness consultant who lives in eastern Iowa, has written a book that is full of tools we can all use to stay grounded, lead with love and make the most out of the lives we are given. The book is Choose the Handle that Holds: A Guide to Living, Leading and Owning the Moments that Matter. Schmooke joined host Charity Nebbe on the show to discuss her new work.

Then — for more than 50 years, National History Day has been giving students the opportunity to delve deeply into historical research and develop projects that they can take to the regional, state and national levels. With the national competition fast approaching and future funding in question, we hear from a teacher who has been participating with her students for more than 20 years. Turner's students have received first place at the national level, and have influenced Congressional action.

Guests:

  • Becky Schmooke, mindful leadership consultant and speaker, founder of Becky’s Mindful Kitchen
  • Suzan Turner, teacher, National History advisor, Nashua-Plainfield Jr-Sr High School
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingMental HealthHistoryTeaching
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content