The future of national history day in Iowa

Life is often stressful and overwhelming, particularly when the world around us is chaotic and unpredictable. Becky Schmooke, a mindfulness consultant who lives in eastern Iowa, has written a book that is full of tools we can all use to stay grounded, lead with love and make the most out of the lives we are given. The book is Choose the Handle that Holds: A Guide to Living, Leading and Owning the Moments that Matter. Schmooke joined host Charity Nebbe on the show to discuss her new work.

Then — for more than 50 years, National History Day has been giving students the opportunity to delve deeply into historical research and develop projects that they can take to the regional, state and national levels. With the national competition fast approaching and future funding in question, we hear from a teacher who has been participating with her students for more than 20 years. Turner's students have received first place at the national level, and have influenced Congressional action.

Guests:

