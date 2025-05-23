© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Take a summer trip to these state historic sites

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There are many ways to learn about history, but visiting a historic site may be one of the most powerful.

Summer is upon us, with opportunities for Iowans of all ages to immerse themselves in history around the state.

Michael Plummer of the State Historical Society of Iowa shares about the seven state-owned historic sites that are open for visitors from Memorial to Labor Day. Iowans can also plan a trip around the state's historical marker program.

Later in the episode, Elizabeth Keest Sedrel shares how Living History Farms' summer day camp program has grown over 50 years, and Matthew Jayne of the State Historical Society shares about the youth day camps and teen workshops offered at the State Historical Museum of Iowa.

Guests:

  • Michael Plummer, historic sites manager, State Historical Society of Iowa
  • Elizabeth Keest Sedrel, director of marketing and communications, Living History Farms
  • Matthew Jayne, learning and engagement manager, State Historical Society of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa TourismHistorytravelyouth
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
