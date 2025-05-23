Take a summer trip to these state historic sites

Summer is upon us, with opportunities for Iowans of all ages to immerse themselves in history around the state.

Michael Plummer of the State Historical Society of Iowa shares about the seven state-owned historic sites that are open for visitors from Memorial to Labor Day. Iowans can also plan a trip around the state's historical marker program.

Later in the episode, Elizabeth Keest Sedrel shares how Living History Farms' summer day camp program has grown over 50 years, and Matthew Jayne of the State Historical Society shares about the youth day camps and teen workshops offered at the State Historical Museum of Iowa.

Guests:

