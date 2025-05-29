These Iowan institutions are working to digitize Haitian art history

With over 2,000 objects, the largest publicly held collection of Haitian art in the world outside Haiti is housed at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

On this episode, WCA Executive Director Chawne Paige shares how the collection has grown over the last several decades, and how the museum staff has sought to understand and better engage with this art. The WCA is also in collaboration with Haitian Art: A Digital Crossroads. Petrouchka Moise is one of two Grinnell College staff co-leading this project which is working with other Haitian art collections around the world to create a comprehensive digital catalog of Haitian artists.

Paige and Moise collaborated on an exhibition of Haitian art that's on view until Sept. 14 at the WCA. The Des Moines Art Center also has an exhibition showcasing some of the WCA's collection on view until Sept. 7.

Later in the episode, Melissa Mohr of the Figge Art Museum joins to discuss Evanescent Field, Iowa's largest public art installation that is lighting up the night in Davenport.

Guests:



Chawne Paige , executive director, Waterloo Center for the Arts

, executive director, Waterloo Center for the Arts Petrouchka Moise , assistant professor and cultural/community-based digital curator, Grinnell College

, assistant professor and cultural/community-based digital curator, Grinnell College Melissa Mohr, executive director and CEO, Figge Art Museum

Figge Art Museum is an underwriter of IPR.

