Women take back the streets of Chicago in new novel

A veterinarian becomes an unlikely vigilante after his daughter is attacked, and the women of Chicago are never the same. In her latest novel, Strong Women in Chicago, Fern Kupfer explores some of the dangers posed to women and their reactions. Kupfer has written a number of books and is a former creative writing professor at Iowa State University. She also co-writes a newsletter with her husband Joseph Geha as part of the Iowa Writers Collaborative called Fern and Joe.

Then — rising food prices and housing costs have hit Iowans hard, and some pet owners are struggling. We hear from two organizations working to help pet owners obtain pet food.

