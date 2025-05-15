© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Women take back the streets of Chicago in new novel

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published May 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A veterinarian becomes an unlikely vigilante after his daughter is attacked, and the women of Chicago are never the same. In her latest novel, Strong Women in Chicago, Fern Kupfer explores some of the dangers posed to women and their reactions. Kupfer has written a number of books and is a former creative writing professor at Iowa State University. She also co-writes a newsletter with her husband Joseph Geha as part of the Iowa Writers Collaborative called Fern and Joe.

Then — rising food prices and housing costs have hit Iowans hard, and some pet owners are struggling. We hear from two organizations working to help pet owners obtain pet food.

Guests:

  • Fern Kupfer, author
  • Aaron Tarchinski, director of Community Health & Nutrition, Horizons Family Services
  • Abbey Youker, pet support services coordinator
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingPetsfood insecurity
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content