As pet owners struggle, animal shelters see a surge of surrendered cats and dogs

A few friendly cats waiting for adoption peered through clear enclosures at the Siouxland Humane Society, while others — including an orange-looking tabby — cowered in the back.

Down the hall, visitors to the Sioux City shelter also heard the sound of barking dogs from two kenneled areas.

Although the specific circumstances as to why some of the animals end up here vary, this shelter and others across Iowa report a higher number of people surrendering their pets due to tough times.

Siouxland Humane Society On Christmas Eve in 2024, someone dropped off five cats in a small kennel in the parking lot of the Siouxland Humane Society. Officials say they were healthy and didn’t seem like they were left outside for too long.

“You keep hearing that the economy is struggling — money is tight,” said Executive Director Jerry Dominicak. “People have a hard time paying bills and they look at pets as being expendable.”

During a recent call with about 20 other shelters, Dominicak said all were seeing more owners giving away their animals and some just dumping them off.

“Just a few weeks ago, someone pulled into the end of our parking, they zipped in, opened their door, set out a kennel full of five cats, backed out and took off,” Dominicak said. “It's really best if they come when we're open so we can get some good history to easier find them new homes.”

1 of 4 — 020725_beige dog.jpg Ruffus, a 3-year-old male Black Mouth Cur is awaiting adoption at the Siouxland Humane Society in Sioux City. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 4 — 020725_orange dog.jpg A cat awaits adoption at the Humane Society of Siouxland. The organization is a private non-profit that does not receieve city, state or federal funding. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 4 — 020725_side shot dog.jpg Cece, a 2-year-old female Rhodesian Ridgeback is looking for a new home.



Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 4 — 020725_black dog.jpg Tex, a 5-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix, waits for someone to adopt her from the Siouxland Humane Society on February 7. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

The Animal Rescue League in Des Moines, the state’s largest shelter, took in more than 13,000 animals last year. That’s the most in the past several years.

“Affordability has definitely been a surrender reason that seems to be more common for us the last few years, particularly affordable, pet-friendly housing,” KC Roustos, director of development and communications at the ARL, said in an email statement to IPR News. “Either people are having challenges finding places that will take their pet due to breed and weight restrictions, landlords not allowing pets at all or the cost of pet rent and deposits are simply unaffordable.”

The ARL does provide a list of pet-friendly housing on the organization's website.

Some of the increase is also attributed to more lost pets not being reunited with owners for several reasons, including outdated microchip information. The ARL does offer low-cost microchipping and a veterinary assistance program, in addition to wellness clinics and a pet food pantry.

Another nonprofit in Sioux City, Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue, says some owners surrender their dogs because they took on second jobs and don’t have enough time for them.

The Humane Society of Scott County in Davenport experienced a 35% increase in cats and dogs being surrendered last year. They have also seen more strays coming in, which they say could be the sign of an increasing animal population.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Every February for the past several years, the Humane Society of Siouxland has sold gourmett apples to raise money for the charity.

Dominicak said the Siouxland Humane Society also offers help through spay-neuter programs, emergency vet assistance and a food bank that handed out 20% more food last year — 9,200 pounds.

“We would rather help keep people and their pets together than see those pets displaced and sit here in a shelter,” Dominicak added. “But, we're here to have people bring animals to us, and we don't judge people for doing that — all the shelters are here to help."

Recently, hundreds of volunteers helped the Siouxland Humane Society make gourmet double chocolate caramel apples to sell for the shelter’s largest yearly fundraiser.

“We hope to raise $100,000,” Dominicak said. “I think over the years, as more people find out that these services are available, more people are coming forward to ask for help, and that's what we're here for.”