Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

1619 Project creator on this moment in education

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published March 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The 1619 Freedom School in Waterloo is hosting a community-wide “read-in” featuring Pulitzer Prize- winning author Nikole Hannah-Jones and other award-winning children’s book authors. The read-in is in response to the recent cancellation of the African American Read-In in Waterloo Community Schools due to fear of funding cuts.

On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe is joined by Hannah-Jones and 1619 Freedom School co-director Sheritta Stokes to talk about their event and the current climate around education that led to Waterloo Community Schools' decision.

Then, filmmakers Marie Wilkes and Kevin Kelley join the program to talk about their new documentary on the life of artist Elizabeth Catlett. She received her MFA from the University of Iowa under the mentorship of Grant Wood and was a powerful advocate for civil rights.

Guests:

  • Sheritta Stokes, co-director and curriculum coordinator, 1619 Freedom School
  • Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, creator of the 1619 Project
  • Marie Wilkes, producer, New Miles Media Arts
  • Kevin Kelley, director, New Miles Media Arts 
Books & Reading Art Race Racial Justice
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
