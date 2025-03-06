1619 Project creator on this moment in education

The 1619 Freedom School in Waterloo is hosting a community-wide “read-in” featuring Pulitzer Prize- winning author Nikole Hannah-Jones and other award-winning children’s book authors. The read-in is in response to the recent cancellation of the African American Read-In in Waterloo Community Schools due to fear of funding cuts.

On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe is joined by Hannah-Jones and 1619 Freedom School co-director Sheritta Stokes to talk about their event and the current climate around education that led to Waterloo Community Schools' decision.

Then, filmmakers Marie Wilkes and Kevin Kelley join the program to talk about their new documentary on the life of artist Elizabeth Catlett. She received her MFA from the University of Iowa under the mentorship of Grant Wood and was a powerful advocate for civil rights.

Guests:

