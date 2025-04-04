Celebrating science when it is under scrutiny
Scientists discuss research and science backlash ahead of annual Darwin Day events. And we listen back to a conversation with one of Iowa's few scientific glassblowers.
Iowa City’s annual Darwin Day is an opportunity for scientists to share their knowledge and research with each other and the public. This year it comes at a moment when funding for a lot of scientific research is at risk. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with evolutionary biologists about how they’re standing up for science and moving forward in the face of uncertainty – and what we can all learn from frogs.
Then Nebbe talks with one of only two college-employed scientific glassblowers in the state, Benjamin Revis of the University of Iowa.
The conversation with Revis was originally produced in August 2023.
Guests:
- Tyrone Hayes, Judy Chandler Webb Distinguished Chair for Innovative Teaching and Research, professor, Department of Integrative Biology, University of California, Berkely
- Maurine Neiman, biology professor, University of Iowa
- Benjamin Revis, scientific glassblower, UI Department of Chemistry