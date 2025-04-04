© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Celebrating science when it is under scrutiny

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published April 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Scientists discuss research and science backlash ahead of annual Darwin Day events. And we listen back to a conversation with one of Iowa's few scientific glassblowers.

Iowa City’s annual Darwin Day is an opportunity for scientists to share their knowledge and research with each other and the public. This year it comes at a moment when funding for a lot of scientific research is at risk. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with evolutionary biologists about how they’re standing up for science and moving forward in the face of uncertainty – and what we can all learn from frogs.

Then Nebbe talks with one of only two college-employed scientific glassblowers in the state, Benjamin Revis of the University of Iowa.

The conversation with Revis was originally produced in August 2023.

Guests:

  • Tyrone Hayes, Judy Chandler Webb Distinguished Chair for Innovative Teaching and Research, professor, Department of Integrative Biology, University of California, Berkely
  • Maurine Neiman, biology professor, University of Iowa
  • Benjamin Revis, scientific glassblower, UI Department of Chemistry
Tags
Talk of Iowa ScienceHigher Education
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content