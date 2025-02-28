The uncertain future of Macbride Nature Recreation Area

For more than six decades, the University of Iowa has leased a 485-acre site where programs for children, college students and community members can learn in and enjoy the native woodlands. Due to the maintenance costs, the university is considering not renewing its lease.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with The Gazette's Vanessa Miller about her reporting on MNRA's future, a former associate director of recreation services who was there for the creation of its programs and a former camper whose career was inspired by his time at Macbride. Community members can submit their feedback about the potential ending of the lease to MNRA-feedback@uiowa.edu until March 14.

Then, Iowa State wildlife specialist Adam Janke shares a program where Iowa students put their wildlife management skills to the test and another where adults can become master conservationists.

Guests:

