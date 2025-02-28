© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The uncertain future of Macbride Nature Recreation Area

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published February 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For more than six decades, the University of Iowa has leased a 485-acre site where programs for children, college students and community members can learn in and enjoy the native woodlands. Due to the maintenance costs, the university is considering not renewing its lease.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with The Gazette's Vanessa Miller about her reporting on MNRA's future, a former associate director of recreation services who was there for the creation of its programs and a former camper whose career was inspired by his time at Macbride. Community members can submit their feedback about the potential ending of the lease to MNRA-feedback@uiowa.edu until March 14.

Then, Iowa State wildlife specialist Adam Janke shares a program where Iowa students put their wildlife management skills to the test and another where adults can become master conservationists.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Wayne Fett, former senior associate director of recreation services, University of Iowa
  • Matt Browning, associate professor, Clemson University
  • Adam Janke, associate professor and extension wildlife specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa outdoor recreationUniversity of Iowaland use
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content