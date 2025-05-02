Artistry for students at University of Northern Iowa takes shape
A collaboration with the Clear Lakes Art Center will bring five University of Northern Iowa student sculptures to the community of Clear Lake. Mandelyn Otdoerfer and Josie Schauls are art education students at UNI that will have their sculptures on display at the Clear Lake Sculpture Garden. Dan Perry is their educator and Jim Kerns is a board member who helps make this project possible.
Later in the hour, engineering professor at Iowa State University, Namrata Vaswani noticed issues with the math skills of some of her students. She founded a program at Iowa State that pairs K-12 students with Iowa State tutors to improve their math skills. We’ll hear from Vaswani and one of her tutors, Roy Meng.
Guests:
- Madelyn Otdoerfer, junior in art education, University of Northern Iowa
- Josie Schauls, sophomore in art education and fine arts, University of Northern Iowa
- Dan Perry, sculpture art faculty, University of Northern Iowa, coordinator, Public Art Incubator
- Jim Kerns, board member, Clear Lakes Arts Center, president, UNI Public Art Incubator Advocates Council
- Namrata Vaswani, professor of electrical and computer engineering, Iowa State University
- Ruoyu Meng, CyMath tutor, PhD student in electrical and computer engineering, Iowa State University