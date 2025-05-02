Artistry for students at University of Northern Iowa takes shape

A collaboration with the Clear Lakes Art Center will bring five University of Northern Iowa student sculptures to the community of Clear Lake. Mandelyn Otdoerfer and Josie Schauls are art education students at UNI that will have their sculptures on display at the Clear Lake Sculpture Garden. Dan Perry is their educator and Jim Kerns is a board member who helps make this project possible.

Later in the hour, engineering professor at Iowa State University, Namrata Vaswani noticed issues with the math skills of some of her students. She founded a program at Iowa State that pairs K-12 students with Iowa State tutors to improve their math skills. We’ll hear from Vaswani and one of her tutors, Roy Meng.

Guests:

