Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Artistry for students at University of Northern Iowa takes shape

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrMadeleine Willis
Published May 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A collaboration with the Clear Lakes Art Center will bring five University of Northern Iowa student sculptures to the community of Clear Lake. Mandelyn Otdoerfer and Josie Schauls are art education students at UNI that will have their sculptures on display at the Clear Lake Sculpture Garden. Dan Perry is their educator and Jim Kerns is a board member who helps make this project possible.

Later in the hour, engineering professor at Iowa State University, Namrata Vaswani noticed issues with the math skills of some of her students. She founded a program at Iowa State that pairs K-12 students with Iowa State tutors to improve their math skills. We’ll hear from Vaswani and one of her tutors, Roy Meng.

Guests:

  • Madelyn Otdoerfer, junior in art education, University of Northern Iowa
  • Josie Schauls, sophomore in art education and fine arts, University of Northern Iowa
  • Dan Perry, sculpture art faculty, University of Northern Iowa, coordinator, Public Art Incubator
  • Jim Kerns, board member, Clear Lakes Arts Center, president, UNI Public Art Incubator Advocates Council
  • Namrata Vaswani, professor of electrical and computer engineering, Iowa State University
  • Ruoyu Meng, CyMath tutor, PhD student in electrical and computer engineering, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
