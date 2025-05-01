Play based on Iowa professor's book makes homecoming

Is there a difference between a fact and the truth? Can a truth still be true if the facts that support it aren’t entirely factual? Those are some of the questions raised in the play The Lifespan of a Fact, showing now at Riverside Theatre in Iowa City.

The play is based on the novel co-written by the director of the University of Iowa Nonfiction Writing Program, John D'Agata, who spoke with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe about the heated debate surrounding his book and seeing himself depicted on stage. One of the show's stars, Megan Gogerty, also joins the program.

Then, Lindsay Bauer and Matt McIver of the Iowa Cultural Coalition join the program to talk about the new Create in Iowa Report, which shows the impact of arts and culture in Iowa.

Guests:

