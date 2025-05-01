© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Play based on Iowa professor's book makes homecoming

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published May 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
When someone suggested the book The Lifespan of a Fact be adapted for the stage, authors John D'Agata and Jim Fingal thought it was a silly idea. In 2018, it made its Broadway debut.

Is there a difference between a fact and the truth? Can a truth still be true if the facts that support it aren’t entirely factual? Those are some of the questions raised in the play The Lifespan of a Fact, showing now at Riverside Theatre in Iowa City.

The play is based on the novel co-written by the director of the University of Iowa Nonfiction Writing Program, John D'Agata, who spoke with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe about the heated debate surrounding his book and seeing himself depicted on stage. One of the show's stars, Megan Gogerty, also joins the program.

Then, Lindsay Bauer and Matt McIver of the Iowa Cultural Coalition join the program to talk about the new Create in Iowa Report, which shows the impact of arts and culture in Iowa.

Guests:

  • John D’Agata, author of Lifespan of a Fact, professor and director of the Nonfiction Writing Program, University of Iowa
  • Megan Gogerty, associate professor of instruction, University of Iowa
  • Lindsay Bauer, president, Iowa Cultural Coalition, executive director, Fairfield Arts and Convention Center
  • Matt McIver, vice president, Iowa Cultural Coalition
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
