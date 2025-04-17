Twenty-five years after, mentorship turns into a performance about experiencing differences

When Jan Gross and Heather Lobban-Viravong were paired in a faculty mentorship program in 2000, it wasn't easy. They were decades apart in age, in separate stages of their career, and had different skin colors.

Their struggle to grow a friendship across difference is now performed on stage, in a program titled, "More Than Skin Deep: Conversations at the Color Line."

Performances of More Than Skin Deep followed by a small-group discussion led by The Listening Project will take place April 27-28 in Grinnell.

Later in the episode, you may remember radio and TV broadcast Mike Pace best as the former host of the Powerball lottery. He will soon be on the big screen in the short film "Outro," which is based on his book of poetry Dreams and Detours: Reflecting on the Souvenirs of a Lifetime. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Pace and filmmaker Wes Worthing.

