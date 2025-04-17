© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Twenty-five years after, mentorship turns into a performance about experiencing differences

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani Gehr
Published April 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Jan Gross and Heather Lobban-Viravong first met at Grinnell College 25 years ago, they had little in common.

When Jan Gross and Heather Lobban-Viravong were paired in a faculty mentorship program in 2000, it wasn't easy. They were decades apart in age, in separate stages of their career, and had different skin colors.

Their struggle to grow a friendship across difference is now performed on stage, in a program titled, "More Than Skin Deep: Conversations at the Color Line."

Performances of More Than Skin Deep followed by a small-group discussion led by The Listening Project will take place April 27-28 in Grinnell.

Later in the episode, you may remember radio and TV broadcast Mike Pace best as the former host of the Powerball lottery. He will soon be on the big screen in the short film "Outro," which is based on his book of poetry Dreams and Detours: Reflecting on the Souvenirs of a Lifetime. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Pace and filmmaker Wes Worthing.

Guests:

  • Jan Gross, co-creator, "More Than Skin Deep: Conversations at the Color Line"
  • Heather Lobban-Viravong, co-creator, "More Than Skin Deep: Conversations at the Color Line"
  • Mike Pace, longtime radio and TV personality, co-writer and star of "Outro"
  • Wes Worthing, director and co-writer, "Outro"
Tags
Talk of Iowa Racial JusticePerforming ArtsFilmMovies & TV
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content