Beyond the stereotypes of a modern man

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published April 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Gender norms pave the way for stereotypes. "Beyond Stereotypes: Tales of a Modern Man," explores men's role in society and pushes past limitations of a patriarchal society. This episode of Talk of Iowa was recorded in front of a live audience at Investigate Midwest's live storytelling event on April 9.

Up first, Jacob Mayer, student success and engagement coordinator at the University of Iowa, explores grappling with identity and belonging while growing up in the small town of Kalona. Then, Layne Sheetz, a teacher at Cedar Rapids Washington High School shares how we can use our "pockets" to lift others.

Zachary Oren Smith, politics reporter at Iowa Starting Line, tells of how his family's military service, dating back to the Civil War shaped him. Jordon Deutmeyer, a Dyersville native, shares how his life has compared and contrasted to the generations of farmers before him. Later in the hour, Ty Rushing, assistant professor at the University of Iowa shares how he's overcome past mistakes to serve as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

Guests:

  • Jacob Mayer, student success and engagement coordinator, University of Iowa
  • Layne Sheetz, teacher and speech coach, Cedar Rapids Washington High School
  • Zachary Oren Smith, politics reporter, Iowa Starting Line
  • Jordon Deutmeyer, artist and storyteller, Dyersville native
  • Ty Rushing, assistant professor of practice, University of Iowa

Investigate Midwest is an underwriter for IPR.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
