Beyond the stereotypes of a modern man

Gender norms pave the way for stereotypes. "Beyond Stereotypes: Tales of a Modern Man," explores men's role in society and pushes past limitations of a patriarchal society. This episode of Talk of Iowa was recorded in front of a live audience at Investigate Midwest's live storytelling event on April 9.

Up first, Jacob Mayer, student success and engagement coordinator at the University of Iowa, explores grappling with identity and belonging while growing up in the small town of Kalona. Then, Layne Sheetz, a teacher at Cedar Rapids Washington High School shares how we can use our "pockets" to lift others.

Zachary Oren Smith, politics reporter at Iowa Starting Line, tells of how his family's military service, dating back to the Civil War shaped him. Jordon Deutmeyer, a Dyersville native, shares how his life has compared and contrasted to the generations of farmers before him. Later in the hour, Ty Rushing, assistant professor at the University of Iowa shares how he's overcome past mistakes to serve as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

Guests:



Jacob Mayer, student success and engagement coordinator, University of Iowa

Layne Sheetz, teacher and speech coach, Cedar Rapids Washington High School

Zachary Oren Smith, politics reporter, Iowa Starting Line

Jordon Deutmeyer, artist and storyteller, Dyersville native

Ty Rushing, assistant professor of practice, University of Iowa

Investigate Midwest is an underwriter for IPR.