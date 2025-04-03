Getting competitive about ethics

Ethics Bowl began on college campuses in 1993 and the first National High School Ethics Bowl was held in 2012.

This civil discourse program has been growing the last several years in Iowa, with a statewide high school competition hosted by Iowa State University and collegiate teams at ISU, University of Iowa and other colleges around the state. Host Charity Nebbe talks with ISU professor Scott Samuelson about ethics bowl, as well as teacher and 2024 National High School Ethics Bowl Coach of the Year Lynne Lundberg.

Lundberg first used ethics bowl materials for her AP English class, before her students decided to form a team. The team has advanced to the national championship four years running. Team member and senior Prerna Vanga joins the conversation as well.

Later in the episode, Blues musician Eddie Bowles grew up in New Orleans where he learned to play the guitar, and moved to Cedar Falls in 1914 in search of work. He was one of the first Black residents in the city where he lived until he passed away in 1984 at the age of 100. His legacy carries on, as he was recently inducted into the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame. UNI professor Jim O'Loughlin nominated Bowles and accepted the award on his behalf.

Guests:

