Is online betting changing sports?

Americans will gamble $3.1 billion on men’s and women’s tournaments during March Madness, as estimated by the American Gaming Association. Sports betting can elevate a sports fan's connection to the game, but can lead to corruption and decimate savings.

Des Moines resident Caleb Tessmer shares his positive experience casually sports betting. Then, Justin Balthrop joins the program. He gambles in the low seven figures each year, but his research reveals the harmful nature of online sports betting. Later in the hour, Dave Bluder, author of The Great Gamble, dove into the world of sports betting corruption for his novel and shares how the gambling industry continues to alter his view on sports.

Guests:

