Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Ross Gay on why art and gratitude are still important in times of conflict

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published April 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Essayist Ross Gay explores the beauty of the world and a music therapist discusses how music and singing can help those with neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease.

Essayist and poet Ross Gay has written four books of poetry and three collections of essays. His most recent collection, The Book of (More) Delights, was released in 2023. Gay will be in Des Moines to perform and teach workshops at Poetry Palooza.

Then associate professor of music therapy at the University of Iowa, Abbey Dvorak, has received funds for neurodegenerative disease research, like Parkinson's disease.

Guests:

  • Ross Gay, poet, essayist, professor of English, Indiana University
  • Abbey Dvorak, associate professor, University of Iowa School of Music
Talk of Iowa poetryIowa musiciansUniversity of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
