Ross Gay on why art and gratitude are still important in times of conflict
Essayist Ross Gay explores the beauty of the world and a music therapist discusses how music and singing can help those with neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease.
Essayist and poet Ross Gay has written four books of poetry and three collections of essays. His most recent collection, The Book of (More) Delights, was released in 2023. Gay will be in Des Moines to perform and teach workshops at Poetry Palooza.
Then associate professor of music therapy at the University of Iowa, Abbey Dvorak, has received funds for neurodegenerative disease research, like Parkinson's disease.
Guests:
- Ross Gay, poet, essayist, professor of English, Indiana University
- Abbey Dvorak, associate professor, University of Iowa School of Music