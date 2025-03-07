© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Curtis Sittenfeld explores middle age in new short story collection

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Curtis Sittenfeld's new short story collection captures both the mess and the gifts of aging. And a new play hopes to start conversations about farmers and rural Iowans.

Author Curtis Sittenfeld's new collection of short stories, Show Don't Tell, explores the magic and mystery of middle age in a way that may have you questioning how well you know yourself. Sittenfeld discusses the new collection ahead of appearances in Iowa.

Later in the hour, a new play follows a cast of farmers over decades as they fight increasingly herbicide resistant weeds. “Resistance” explores farming and new agriculture technology in Iowa. Producers, Taylor Sklenar and Vivian Cook join the program.

Guests:

  • Curtis Sittenfeld, author, Show Don't Tell
  • Taylor Sklenar, playwright and producer, Resistance
  • Vivian M. Cook, producer and tour manager, Resistance
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
