Curtis Sittenfeld explores middle age in new short story collection

Author Curtis Sittenfeld's new collection of short stories, Show Don't Tell, explores the magic and mystery of middle age in a way that may have you questioning how well you know yourself. Sittenfeld discusses the new collection ahead of appearances in Iowa.

Later in the hour, a new play follows a cast of farmers over decades as they fight increasingly herbicide resistant weeds. “Resistance” explores farming and new agriculture technology in Iowa. Producers, Taylor Sklenar and Vivian Cook join the program.

Guests:

