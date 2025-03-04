To John Green, 'Everything is Tuberculosis'

A visit to Sierra Leonne hospital and meeting a boy named Henry in 2019 opened John Green's eyes to the still-present issue of Tuberculosis, a disease that is treatable for those with access to care. Tuberculosis kills 1.5 million people each year. Green's new book Everything is Tuberculosis comes out this month, and he joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about it.

But first, Kaleb Wyse gained a following by sharing what life is like on an Iowa farm, sharing tips on gardening, cooking, canning and more. Now, he is the author of the cookbook There's Always Room at the Table, a love letter to his family and their way of life.

