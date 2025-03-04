© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

To John Green, 'Everything is Tuberculosis'

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published March 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A visit to Sierra Leonne hospital and meeting a boy named Henry in 2019 opened John Green's eyes to the still-present issue of Tuberculosis, a disease that is treatable for those with access to care. Tuberculosis kills 1.5 million people each year. Green's new book Everything is Tuberculosis comes out this month, and he joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about it.

But first, Kaleb Wyse gained a following by sharing what life is like on an Iowa farm, sharing tips on gardening, cooking, canning and more. Now, he is the author of the cookbook There's Always Room at the Table, a love letter to his family and their way of life.

Guests:

  • Kaleb Wyse, founder of Wyse Guide, author of There's Always Room at the Table
  • John Green, New York Times Bestselling author, author of Everything is Tuberculosis
Talk of Iowa Arts & LifeBooks & Readingpublic health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
