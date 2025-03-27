Remembering Kanzi, the bonobo who helped us understand humanity

Ever since his birth in 1980, Kanzi, a bonobo who lived in Des Moines, was part of a language research project. He understood spoken English, and he could communicate with more than 300 lexigrams. Kanzi passed away on March 18. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we remember Kanzi and his tremendous legacy.

And then — you don't have to be a scientist to make contributions to scientific research. There are many opportunities for citizen scientists to collect data and make a difference. A biologist from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources discusses ways Iowans can get involved.

Guests:

