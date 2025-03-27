© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Remembering Kanzi, the bonobo who helped us understand humanity

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDani Gehr
Published March 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Ever since his birth in 1980, Kanzi, a bonobo who lived in Des Moines, was part of a language research project. He understood spoken English, and he could communicate with more than 300 lexigrams. Kanzi passed away on March 18. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we remember Kanzi and his tremendous legacy.

And then — you don't have to be a scientist to make contributions to scientific research. There are many opportunities for citizen scientists to collect data and make a difference. A biologist from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources discusses ways Iowans can get involved.

Guests:

  • Sara Skiba, research scientist and director of communications, Ape Initiative
  • Stephanie Shepherd, wildlife diversity biologist, Iowa Department Natural Resources
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
