Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The world's largest mountaineering club was once located in Iowa City

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrMadeleine Willis
Published March 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Iowa City may seem like an unlikely location for a group of mountain enthusiasts to form, but the Iowa Mountaineers thrived for much of the 20th century.

Iowa City is a long way from any mountain range, but in 1940, John and Ede Ebert brought all the local outdoor enthusiasts together to form the Iowa Mountaineers. The mountaineers took Midwesterners to destinations from the Grand Canyon to New Zealand. The group dissolved in the 1990s, and Iowa City filmmaker John Richard is re-telling the story of the mountaineers in his upcoming documentary.

Charity speaks with Richard, as well as Margie Ebert, a former leader of the Iowa Mountaineers and daughter-in-law of the founder and her son, Justin Ebert, who is carrying on the family tradition. Then, John Howe, the executive director of the Iowa Raptor Resource Project, gives an update on eagle eggs in Decorah.

Guests:

  • John Richard, founder, Bocceball Films
  • Margie Ebert, retired academic coordinator, University of Iowa, former leader of the Iowa Mountaineers
  • Justin Ebert, co-owner, Mountainbased
  • John Howe, executive director, the Iowa Raptor Resource Project
