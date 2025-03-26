The world's largest mountaineering club was once located in Iowa City

Iowa City is a long way from any mountain range, but in 1940, John and Ede Ebert brought all the local outdoor enthusiasts together to form the Iowa Mountaineers. The mountaineers took Midwesterners to destinations from the Grand Canyon to New Zealand. The group dissolved in the 1990s, and Iowa City filmmaker John Richard is re-telling the story of the mountaineers in his upcoming documentary.

Charity speaks with Richard, as well as Margie Ebert, a former leader of the Iowa Mountaineers and daughter-in-law of the founder and her son, Justin Ebert, who is carrying on the family tradition. Then, John Howe, the executive director of the Iowa Raptor Resource Project, gives an update on eagle eggs in Decorah.

Guests:

