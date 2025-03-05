© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Winter Weather Affecting Multiple IPR Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Educator and literacy specialist encourages teachers to get in 'good trouble' for students

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published March 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Reading proficiency for fourth and eighth graders has been on the decline since before the pandemic.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law last year that seeks to raise reading scores for young students in Iowa by integrating the "science of reading" evidence-based approach into classrooms.

Educator Bianca Nightengale-Lee was a keynote speaker at a two-day lecture series last week focused on the science of reading at the University of Northern Iowa College of Education.

Nightengale-Lee studies the confluence of race, literacy and culture in curriculum development. She is known for using pop culture, music, and visual media as channels to build literacy fluency in students.

Also in this episode, the Trump administration has announced changes to temporary protected and parolee status for those from multiple countries including Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Ukraine and Venezuela. Oriette D'Angelo is on track to receive her PhD from the University of Iowa, but is now at risk of being forced back to Venezuela. She shares of her experience in the United States and why Venezuelans were originally granted Temporary Protected Status.

Guests:

  • Bianca Nightengale-Lee, director, Walker Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnic Relations, Western Michigan University
  • Oriette D'Angelo, poet and author, PhD candidate, University of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingPreK-12 schoolsDiversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)immigrationPresident Trump
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content