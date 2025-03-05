Educator and literacy specialist encourages teachers to get in 'good trouble' for students

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law last year that seeks to raise reading scores for young students in Iowa by integrating the "science of reading" evidence-based approach into classrooms.

Educator Bianca Nightengale-Lee was a keynote speaker at a two-day lecture series last week focused on the science of reading at the University of Northern Iowa College of Education.

Nightengale-Lee studies the confluence of race, literacy and culture in curriculum development. She is known for using pop culture, music, and visual media as channels to build literacy fluency in students.

Also in this episode, the Trump administration has announced changes to temporary protected and parolee status for those from multiple countries including Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Ukraine and Venezuela. Oriette D'Angelo is on track to receive her PhD from the University of Iowa, but is now at risk of being forced back to Venezuela. She shares of her experience in the United States and why Venezuelans were originally granted Temporary Protected Status.

