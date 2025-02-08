© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How Iowans are renegotiating with social media

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published February 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

With the proliferation of misinformation has come a growing desire to change how we interact with social media in our daily lives.

ISU professor Douglas Gentile has over 30 years of experience studying the impact of social media and other forms of media on both adults and children. In this episode, Gentile discusses the benefits and detriments of social media, how he has changed his social media use, and the psychology behind addictive social media use.

Then, host Charity Nebbe talks with playwright and monologist Megan Gogerty, along with fellow Iowans Brook Easton and Laura Rodriguez. All of them use social media a great deal for their professions, but they have personal qualms with it as well.

Guests:

  • Douglas Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology, Iowa State University  
  • Megan Gogerty, Iowa City resident, playwright and monologist
  • Brook Easton, Iowa City resident, owner and director of digital marketing, Easton Design and Summerbrook Media  
  • Laura Rodriguez, Des Moines resident, podcast host and creative director, Amplified
social media
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Brianna Bohling-Hall
