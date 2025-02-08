How Iowans are renegotiating with social media

ISU professor Douglas Gentile has over 30 years of experience studying the impact of social media and other forms of media on both adults and children. In this episode, Gentile discusses the benefits and detriments of social media, how he has changed his social media use, and the psychology behind addictive social media use.

Then, host Charity Nebbe talks with playwright and monologist Megan Gogerty, along with fellow Iowans Brook Easton and Laura Rodriguez. All of them use social media a great deal for their professions, but they have personal qualms with it as well.

Guests:

