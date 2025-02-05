Reminiscing on Renee Montagne's career at NPR

Renee Montagne’s work and voice has been an important part of NPR since she filed her first story in 1981. She hosted NPR’s All Things Considered in the late 80s and Morning Edition from 2004-2016. She has traveled the world as a reporter including sitting down with Nelson Mandela the day he was released from prison. She took ten extended reporting trips to Afghanistan after 9/11. After more than 40 years with NPR, she’s retiring and embracing a new phase of life.

Later in the hour, Jonathan Lundgren will discuss the lessons he’s learned farming and how it can help communication between farmers and scientists. After working as a scientist for the USDA, Lundgren bought a farm to experience work through a farmer’s shoes. He will give a free lecture at Iowa State University's Memorial Union on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Guests:

