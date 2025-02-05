© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Reminiscing on Renee Montagne's career at NPR

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman, Dani Gehr
Published February 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Renee Montagne’s work and voice has been an important part of NPR since she filed her first story in 1981. She hosted NPR’s All Things Considered in the late 80s and Morning Edition from 2004-2016. She has traveled the world as a reporter including sitting down with Nelson Mandela the day he was released from prison. She took ten extended reporting trips to Afghanistan after 9/11. After more than 40 years with NPR, she’s retiring and embracing a new phase of life.

Later in the hour, Jonathan Lundgren will discuss the lessons he’s learned farming and how it can help communication between farmers and scientists. After working as a scientist for the USDA, Lundgren bought a farm to experience work through a farmer’s shoes. He will give a free lecture at Iowa State University's Memorial Union on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Guests:

  • Renee Montagne, special correspondent and host, NPR
  • Jonathan Lundgren, agroecologist, farmer, rancher and beekeeper, executive director, Ecdysis Foundation, CEO, Blue Dasher Farm
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
