Iowan divulges of his childhood schemes and dreams in debut novel

How to Win a Million Dollars and BEEP Glitter, the debut novel/memoir from Dubuque native artist and photographer Luke Stoffel, is a coming-of-age story that blends outrageous schemes, deeply personal moments and sharp cultural critiques in a journey through the 1980s and beyond.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Stoffel, and later in the episode, the African American Historical & Cultural Museum in Waterloo was founded in 1996, but has largely been inoperable for several years. Ryan Madison and Tawanna Vint are two Iowans who are working to awaken and expand this institution, which plans to open for the season in late March.

