© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowan divulges of his childhood schemes and dreams in debut novel

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

How to Win a Million Dollars and BEEP Glitter, the debut novel/memoir from Dubuque native artist and photographer Luke Stoffel, is a coming-of-age story that blends outrageous schemes, deeply personal moments and sharp cultural critiques in a journey through the 1980s and beyond.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Stoffel, and later in the episode, the African American Historical & Cultural Museum in Waterloo was founded in 1996, but has largely been inoperable for several years. Ryan Madison and Tawanna Vint are two Iowans who are working to awaken and expand this institution, which plans to open for the season in late March.

Guests:

  • Luke Stoffel, artist and author
  • Ryan Madison, board president, African American Historical & Cultural Museum
  • Tawanna Vint, board member, African American Historical & Cultural Museum
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingBlack History MonthBlack Lives MatterWaterlooHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content