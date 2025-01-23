Stress levels are on the rise for farmers
The Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll is an annual survey of Iowa farmers that covers a wide range of topics including agricultural policies, land stewardship, technology use, stress levels and more. The director of the poll discusses the 2024 findings.
Then, experts discuss the mental health challenges that farmers and farm workers face and potential solutions.
Guests:
- J. Arbuckle, ISU Professor of Rural Sociology, directs the Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll
- David Brown, ISU Extension and Outreach’s behavioral health state specialist, leads Iowa’s participation in the North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center
- Jeff Ditzenberger, founder of TUGS (Talking, Understanding, Growing, Supporting)