© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Revisiting conversations with Harry Smith and Ta-Nehisi Coates

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published December 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Beloved journalist Harry Smith is teaching a college course in Iowa, and author Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his new book, The Message.

Emmy-winning reporter Harry Smith retired from NBC News in spring of 2024, with the announcement that he would teach at his alma mater Central College in Pella the following fall. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Smith about his goals to ignite the curiosity of his students in the same way his curiosity was ignited as an undergrad.

Then, renowned author Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses the experiences behind his newest book, The Message.

These segments were originally produced in October 2024.

Guests:

  • Harry Smith, retired television journalist and senior correspondent
  • Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of The Message and Between the World and Me
Tags
Talk of Iowa Journalism & MediaPost-secondary educationRaceBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content