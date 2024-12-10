Revisiting conversations with Harry Smith and Ta-Nehisi Coates

Emmy-winning reporter Harry Smith retired from NBC News in spring of 2024, with the announcement that he would teach at his alma mater Central College in Pella the following fall. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Smith about his goals to ignite the curiosity of his students in the same way his curiosity was ignited as an undergrad.

Then, renowned author Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses the experiences behind his newest book, The Message.

These segments were originally produced in October 2024.

Guests:

