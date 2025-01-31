© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Conservation agronomy is a growing field

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published January 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Experts in the field are starting to "crop-up."

A conservation agronomist is an expert in soil management and crop production who helps farmers use sustainable agriculture practices. Conservation agronomists are getting easier to find, and host Charity Nebbe will talk to two of them. Ruth McCabe is a conservation manager with Heartland Co-op and Mike Gilman is the conservation agronomy lead with the Iowa Soybean Association.

Later in the hour, the Iowa Department of Education recently released a draft of Iowa’s K-12 science standards. Adjustments include changes in verbiage from “evolution” to “biological change over time” and “climate change” becomes “climate trends.” Some of the scientists who were tasked with developing the new standards say the draft doesn’t reflect their work. IPR's assistant news director Grant Gerlock has been following developments on the new science curriculum.

Guests:

  • Ruth McCabe, conservation manager, Heartland Co-op
  • Mike Gilman, conservation agronomy lead, Iowa Soybean Association Research Center for Farming Innovation
  • Jeff Nordine, associate professor of science education, University of Iowa College of Education
  • Grant Gerlock, assistant news director, IPR
Talk of Iowa Scienceconservationclimate changeFarming
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
