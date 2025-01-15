© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

It was love at first PFI conference for this Grinnell farming couple

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Over 20 years since their meet cute at a Practical Farmers of Iowa conference, a Grinnell couple was honored for their achievements in sustainable agriculture.

Suzanne Castello and Barney Bahrenfuse, owners of a diversified crop and livestock farm near Grinnell, received the 2025 Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award from Practical Farmers of Iowa.

The two found in each other the right person to share their lives and occupations, after a chance encounter at PFI conference in 2003. They've been married and farming together for 18 years since, on their 500-acre property where they raise cattle, sheep, chickens, hogs, hay, oats, corn and organic soybeans. Host Charity Nebbe talks with them about their philosophies on regenerative farming and helping future generations.

Later in the episode, Diana Nollen recently published her last feature as an arts and entertainment writer for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Nollen retired Dec. 31, 2024, after a 47.5 year-long journalism career, and she shares her humble beginnings as a writer, as well as some highlights from covering the area's arts and entertainment scene.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Castello, co-owner, B&B Farms
  • Barney Bahrenfuse, co-owner, B&B Farms
  • Diana Nollen, former arts and entertainment writer, The Gazette
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
