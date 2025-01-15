It was love at first PFI conference for this Grinnell farming couple

Suzanne Castello and Barney Bahrenfuse, owners of a diversified crop and livestock farm near Grinnell, received the 2025 Sustainable Agriculture Achievement Award from Practical Farmers of Iowa.

The two found in each other the right person to share their lives and occupations, after a chance encounter at PFI conference in 2003. They've been married and farming together for 18 years since, on their 500-acre property where they raise cattle, sheep, chickens, hogs, hay, oats, corn and organic soybeans. Host Charity Nebbe talks with them about their philosophies on regenerative farming and helping future generations.

Later in the episode, Diana Nollen recently published her last feature as an arts and entertainment writer for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Nollen retired Dec. 31, 2024, after a 47.5 year-long journalism career, and she shares her humble beginnings as a writer, as well as some highlights from covering the area's arts and entertainment scene.

Guests:

