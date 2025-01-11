© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

In 'Small Rain' a hospitalization helps a man find the wonder in the everyday

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published January 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In Garth Greenwell's novel Small Rain, the narrator experiences a terrible health crisis. It's a life changing experience that, for Iowans, takes place in a familiar setting — a large hospital in a college town. It's 2020 at the height of the pandemic and just a few weeks after the Derecho. Greenwell joins the program to discuss the novel and how Iowa City inspired it.

Then, Basi Affia, creator of Iowa's first Black comic book publisher, Sensi’il Studios, has produced sci-fi comics, music videos and even movies. His universe is expanding, and not just within the pages of his comic books.

Guests:

  • Garth Greenwell, author
  • Basi Affia, owner of Sensi’il Studios
