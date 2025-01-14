© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The benefits of winter birding

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
January 14, 2025
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The urge to hibernate indoors through the winter is strong, but it could mean missing some wonderful birding opportunities.

On this Talk of Iowa birding hour, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited Todd Burras and Young Birders of Iowa executive director Tyler Harms join host Charity Nebbe to give their winter birding tips. For those who would rather escape the cold, Harms and Burras share the places birders travel to add a different backdrop to their birding.

Wild Birds Unlimited is a financial supporter of Iowa Public Radio.

Guests:

  • Todd Burras, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited
  • Tyler Harms, executive director, Young Birders of Iowa
Talk of Iowa BirdsTourismWildlife
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
