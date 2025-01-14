The benefits of winter birding

The urge to hibernate indoors through the winter is strong, but it could mean missing some wonderful birding opportunities.

On this Talk of Iowa birding hour, co-owner of Wild Birds Unlimited Todd Burras and Young Birders of Iowa executive director Tyler Harms join host Charity Nebbe to give their winter birding tips. For those who would rather escape the cold, Harms and Burras share the places birders travel to add a different backdrop to their birding.

