Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Exploring and learning in each of Iowa's 99 counties

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Through FIND Iowa, an educational initiative from Iowa PBS, host Abby Brown and producer Deb Herbold have visited every county in Iowa to take Iowa students on virtual field trips. They join this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss the project. Iowa PBS is an underwriter of IPR.

Then, host Charity Nebbe and Talk of Iowa producer Caitlin Troutman reveal the 2025 Talk of Iowa book club picks.

GUESTS:

  • Deb Herbold, FIND Iowa producer, Iowa PBS
  • Abby Brown, educator and host of FIND Iowa, Iowa PBS
Talk of Iowa Iowa PBSEducationBooks & ReadingTalk of Iowa Book Club
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
