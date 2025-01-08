A Dubuque museum celebrates 150 years before its next transformation

As Iowa's first city, Dubuque has a rich history of manufacturing and industry, religion, and higher education. The Dubuque Museum of Art, whose roots reach back to 1874, is showcasing 150 years of what's been developed in the river city with its exhibit Dubuque by Design, on display through February 9th.

We talk with the guest curator of this exhibit, Josephine Shea of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. We also discuss DUMA's future with executive director Gary Stoppelman. Later this year they will begin work on an entirely new facility, to greater engage with the community, families, and display more of their collections, which have grown by 500% since 1998.

Later in the episode, we talk with Ana McCracken of the Ames Writers Collective about opening their physical location Fifth Street Writers, to support and expand their community of writers.

Guests:



Josephine Shea, guest curator

Gary Stoppelman, executive director, Dubuque Museum of Art

Ana McCracken, founder, Ames Writers Collective

Dubuque Museum of Art is a sponsor of IPR.