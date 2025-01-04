© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Look on the bright seed this spring

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published January 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When it’s freezing cold outside it’s the perfect time to sit inside, flip through the pages of a seed catalog and dream of spring. On this Horticulture Day, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Dan Fillius to hear about the new vegetable varieties he's excited to plant in 2025.

Later in the hour, Aaron Steil joins the program to help answer listener questions.

Guests;

  • Dan Fillius, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
