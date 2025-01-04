Look on the bright seed this spring

When it’s freezing cold outside it’s the perfect time to sit inside, flip through the pages of a seed catalog and dream of spring. On this Horticulture Day, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Dan Fillius to hear about the new vegetable varieties he's excited to plant in 2025.

Later in the hour, Aaron Steil joins the program to help answer listener questions.

Guests;

