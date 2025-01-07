© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'The Trumpet Chick' from RAGBRAI is nominated for a Grammy

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published January 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A Grammy nominated Iowan discusses her career in music and author Maureen McCue discusses her book Dancing in a Disabled World.

Parents of children with special needs face all kinds of challenges when it comes to navigating educational, medical and social supports. When those children become adults, it can be even harder for families to find the supports they need. Dr. Maureen McCue is a physician and educator and a founding member of the University of Iowa’s Global Health Studies program. She is also the mother of an adult son with autism who is unable to live independently. In her book, Dancing in a Disabled World she takes a look at the obstacles people with disabilities and their loved ones face.

Then Alicia Rau, a professional trumpet player originally from Shelby, Iowa, has been nominated for a Grammy for her work on the album Creciendo with Lucy Kalantari and the Jazz Cats. Rau is also a composer, vocalist and teaches trumpet lessons. RAGBRAI riders may recognize her as "the trumpet chick."

Guests:

  • Maureen McCue, author, founding member of the University of Iowa’s Global Health Studies program, University of Iowa
  • Alicia Rau, composer and Grammy nominated trumpet player
