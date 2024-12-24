Iowans share stories of love and kindness

Sometimes the stress and bustle of the holiday season can make it easy to forget the fundamentals: giving and helping others. Iowans share stories of kindness and connection in their lives. First, how neighbors in Solon became family to each other. Then, a church in Sac City invites children to pick out a Christmas present for their parent or the adult in their life. A veterinarian shares her journey of fostering dogs, and finally the nonprofit Open Heartland helps immigrants make Iowa home.

