© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowans share stories of love and kindness

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine WillisCaitlin Troutman
Published December 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Sometimes the stress and bustle of the holiday season can make it easy to forget the fundamentals: giving and helping others. Iowans share stories of kindness and connection in their lives. First, how neighbors in Solon became family to each other. Then, a church in Sac City invites children to pick out a Christmas present for their parent or the adult in their life. A veterinarian shares her journey of fostering dogs, and finally the nonprofit Open Heartland helps immigrants make Iowa home.

Guests:

  • Eric Menzel, former farmer/restaurant owner, chef
  • Jeanne Cadoret, resident of Solon
  • Ree Irwin, retired teacher
  • Emily Harold, veterinarian, Scott County Animal Hospital
  • Deb Dunkhase, founder and board member, Open Heartland
Tags
Talk of Iowa HolidaysimmigrationSunny Side
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman