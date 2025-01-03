© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Rainbow Rowell's novel explores young love in a complicated world

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Expert readers discuss Rainbow Rowell’s best-selling young adult novel, Eleanor & Park on this archive episode of the Talk of Iowa book club.

The year is 1986. When the new girl in school, Eleanor, sits down on the bus next to Park, who begrudgingly makes space for her, neither of them knows that their lives will be changed forever. It’s an encore episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, and host Charity Nebbe discusses Rainbow Rowell’s best-selling young adult novel, Eleanor & Park, with expert readers — librarians Devin Redmond of Iowa City and Erika Earp of Fort Dodge and Des Moines novelist and professor Carol Roh Spaulding.

Guests:

  • Erika Earp, adult and teen services librarian, Fort Dodge Public Library
  • Carol Spaulding-Kruse, a Drake professor who publishes fiction under the pen name Carol Roh Spaulding
  • Devin Redmond, Iowa City-based teacher and librarian
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
