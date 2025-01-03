Rainbow Rowell's novel explores young love in a complicated world

The year is 1986. When the new girl in school, Eleanor, sits down on the bus next to Park, who begrudgingly makes space for her, neither of them knows that their lives will be changed forever. It’s an encore episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, and host Charity Nebbe discusses Rainbow Rowell’s best-selling young adult novel, Eleanor & Park, with expert readers — librarians Devin Redmond of Iowa City and Erika Earp of Fort Dodge and Des Moines novelist and professor Carol Roh Spaulding.

Guests:

